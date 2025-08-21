Four of six Bengal tiger cubs born at Delhi zoo undergoing treatment

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Four out of the six Bengal tiger cubs born recently at the Delhi zoo are currently undergoing treatment after developing health complications, officials said on Thursday.

The cubs were born on August 4 to seven-year-old Aditi in what was the largest litter at the facility in 20 years.

Two of the newborns died within a week -- one on August 8, which officials described as the weakest of the litter, and another on August 10 that could not feed despite being shifted to the zoo hospital.

Three cubs showing signs of illness were moved to the hospital on Thursday, where their condition is stated to be critical, the officials said.

"The cubs became lethargic and were not feeding. On examination, they were found having high temperature and moist nostrils, which suggest an infection. Tests are being conducted to determine the cause of illness,” an official said, adding that they are being hand-reared until their condition improves.

One cub admitted to the hospital on August 15 with similar symptoms is reported to be stable and feeding well under care.

The zoo earlier succeeded in hand-rearing cubs.

“Earlier this year, four lion cubs were born to Mahagauri. Two of them died, while the remaining two were rejected by the mother. We hand-reared them, and they are now four months old and ready to be shifted to the main enclosure,” he said.

Delhi zoo has housed tigers since its inauguration in 1959. It was designated as a centre for tiger conservation under the Central Zoo Authority’s conservation breeding programme launched in 2010. PTI NSM ARI