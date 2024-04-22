Four of U'khand family killed, two hurt in road accident in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) Four people, including a minor boy, were killed and two injured after their car collided with a tree in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

Bilal, a resident of Amanatgarh village in the Buggawala area of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, had come to attend a programme at his sister's home in the Maheshwari village of the Dehat Kotwali area, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

His sister got married on Sunday and the "valima (feast)" was held in the Maheshwari village on Monday.

After attending the feast, Bilal was returning with his family when he lost control of the car, which collided with a tree, Jain said.

Naeem (25) and his eight-year-old son Ashu, Arhaan (18) and Arif (35) died on the spot. Bilal and Aaliya (12) are in critical condition, the police said.

The injured have been sent to the district hospital, Jain said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added. PTI COR NAV SZM