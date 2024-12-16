Four operatives of terrorist Arsh Dalla held in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (PTI) Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested four operatives of Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dalla and another foreign based-handler and recovered three pistols along with 16 cartridges from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Gagandeep Singh and Navjot Singh alias Nishu, both residents of Amloh in Fatehgarh Sahib and currently staying at a rental accommodation in Kharar; Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Bhadson in Patiala; and Vipanpreet Singh, a resident of Faridkot, said Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The accused confessed to have opened fire at the car accessories showroom in Phase 11, Mohali, on the intervening night of December 1 and 2 this year with an intention to intimidate the shop owner and extort money from him as directed by their foreign-based handler identified as Daljit Singh alias Ninda, said Yadav.

Ninda is a history sheeter, who fled to the US on a passport with fake particulars, said the DGP, adding he is associated with the radicalised US-based gangster.

The module linked with Dalla was planning to execute more crimes in Punjab at his behest, said Yadav.

All the accused have an extensive criminal history with a number of cases registered against them, said the DGP and added that further investigations are on to identify more persons involved in this module.

Sharing operational details, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Promod Ban said following the firing incident at car accessories showroom in Mohali, special teams of the Anti-Gangster Task Force were formed to crack the case.

The teams gathered CCTV footages, technical inputs and evidence from the crime spot which led to identification of the accused, including the two shooters involved in the crime, he said, adding the teams acting swiftly successfully traced them while they were travelling in their car. They were arrested from near Focal Point, Mohali.

The ADGP said the preliminary investigations revealed that accused Gagandeep and Navjot alias Nishu opened fire at the car accessories showroom, while accused Lakhwinder assisted them with the logistics, whereas accused Vipanpreet had provided them with weapons on Dalla's instructions.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said that Gagandeep was also wanted in a dacoity case registered at Amloh Police Station, while accused Vipanpreet was previously involved in two firing incidents in Jalandhar involving a singer in March 2024 and at Faridkot in January 2024. PTI CHS AS AS