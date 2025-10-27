Four opium peddlers from UP arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 27 (PTI) Four opium peddlers from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Monday.

A four-wheeler with a fake number plate, Rs 30,000 in cash and mobile phones were seized from their possession, they said.

The peddlers were arrested near Bairia in Lesliganj police station area on Sunday evening when they were going to contact the opium growers to buy the crop, a police officer added.

Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan, said, "After investigation, the police came to know that these smugglers had paid Rs 8 lakh online in advance to the producers to buy opium." She said that the peddlers had come to Palamu posing as traders and had changed the number plate of their vehicle with a plate bearing a Jharkhand number.

The arrested peddlers were identified as Firoz Ahmed Ansari (29), Abhay Pratap Singh (40), who hail from Bareilly, and Shahnawaz (28) and Irfan (31) of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. PTI CORR SAN ACD