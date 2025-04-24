Four organ transplant coordination centres to be set up in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Four Zonal Transplant Coordination Centers will be established in Maharashtra, health minister Prakash Abitkar said on Thursday.

Also, Human Organ Recovery Centers will be set up at government hospitals and coordinators will be appointed in every hospital, he said, speaking at an official meeting on organ transplantation here.

Transplant coordination centers will come up at Amravati, Kolhapur, Nashik and Solapur, the minister was quoted as saying in an official release.

The permission process for living organ donation is being streamlined through Regional Authority Committees, said Abitkar.

Organ donation and transplant is gaining momentum in the state, the minister said, adding that it will be encouraged further with the system becoming more transparent and effective.

As organ donation requires public awareness, a campaign should be launched across the state, he told officials.

On May 1, the state foundation day, organ donors and their families will be felicitated by guardian ministers and collectors in every districts.

The Medical Education Department is launching a postgraduate `Fellowship in Critical Medicine', the minister informed. PTI MR KRK