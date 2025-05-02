Four parked vehicles damaged in accident at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai

Mumbai: At least four parked vehicles were damaged after another crashed into them near the bungalow of a Maharashtra cabinet minister at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, police have said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday on L D Ruparel Road in the upscale locality, which is home to many top businessmen and politicians, the official said.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to track down the motorist behind the accident, he added.