Four peddlers held in Mumbai; video of their chants vowing not to sell drugs ever goes viral

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Police have apprehended four members of a gang involved in drug peddling in Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused persons, when taken to a police station, were seen loudly declaring that they used to sell drugs to youths, but now onwards they will not sell contrabands ever. A video of their parade in police security and their chants went viral on social media platforms.

Based on specific information, the Bandra unit of the crime branch conducted a raid in the Dogar area in Juhu Gulli on Tuesday evening, an official said.

A crime branch team led by senior inspector Daya Nayak seized 80 grams of mephedrone from the accused persons during the raid, he said. PTI DC RSY