Four people arrested in Ranchi gang-rape case: Police

Ranchi, Oct 12 (PTI) Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a woman in Ranchi district, police said on Sunday.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by seven people in the Tamar area of Ranchi district on September 30. The victim lodged a complaint at the Tamar police station on October 7, and her medical examination was conducted on October 8.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bundu, Om Prakash said, "As many as 10 accused have been identified in the gangrape case. On Saturday, four of the accused were arrested by police and two, who were minors, were also taken into custody. All hail from Tamar. The police are conducting raids at multiple locations to apprehend the remaining four accused." In her complaint, the woman alleged that her cousin deliberately trapped her, leading to the incident.

The officer-in-charge of Tamar police station, Praveen Kumar Modi, said, according to the complaint lodged by the survivor, "The incident occurred on September 30. She was called by her cousin to go to the Dussehra fair at Mardhan More, where two persons arrived, and one of them raped her." "They then took her to Sona Tungri Rugdi, where two others raped her. From there, they took her to Bundu, where three others raped her. From Bundu, she was taken to Ranchi, where one more person raped her. Later, they abandoned her at Mardhan More in the Tamar area." PTI RPS RPS RG