Four people caught in flash flood rescued in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Aug 25 (PTI) Four members of a family, including two women and a child, were rescued after they were washed away by a flash flood in Ravi river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, police said.

Mohammed Shafi (60), his wife Reshma (50), daughter Parveena (28) and a two-year-old grandchild were caught in a flash flood near Shahpur Kandi.

The flood was caused by heavy rainfall in hilly areas, a police spokesperson said.

He said the civilians, hailing from Thein village of Lakhanpur, were rescued in a joint operation led by Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Shobhit Saksena.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with NDRF and SDRF teams, Punjab Police and civil administration, swung into action immediately on getting information about the incident, the spokesperson said.

The police advised the public to stay away from water bodies as continuous rains have led to increase in water levels.