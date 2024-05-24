Four people including two children killed in road accident in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 24 (PTI) Four people including two children were killed after their van rammed into a roadside tree here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place near the Powat village when the driver of the van, carrying 17 passengers, lost control of the vehicle after a motorbike suddenly came onto the road, they said.

According to police, the van rammed into a tree. Three children from the van fell in a canal nearby. Two of them drowned and their bodies were recovered. While efforts are being made to search for the third child.

The accident also killed two women on the spot. Out of 17 passengers, two other women died on the spot and 12 others were injured and rescued. They were rushed to a hospital, police said.

The victims, residents of Nizampur village near Payal town, were returning from Gurdwara Baba Barbhag Singh in Himachal Pradesh after offering prayers, they said.