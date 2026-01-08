Four people injured as SUV hits them, locals set vehicle on fire

Patna, Jan 8 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, were injured when an SUV hit them in Patna district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place near Gola Road in the Danapur police station area of Patna district on Wednesday evening.

Danapur SHO Prashant Kumar Bharadwaj said, "An SUV hit several commuters on the side of the road. Four people, including a woman, were injured".

He said that the injured were initially sent to sub-divisional government hospital for treatment, from where they have been referred to private hospitals.

Infuriated locals set the SUV on fire, which was later controlled with the help of fire brigade, the SHO said.

"Verification of the owner is being conducted based on the vehicle number, engine, and chassis number of the vehicle, and further action is being taken," he asserted.

"Detailed information will be available from the review of CCTV footage," he added. PTI SUK RG