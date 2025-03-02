Four people killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Jaipur, Mar 2 (PTI) Four persons were killed when a speeding SUV hit two motorcycles in Bikaner district of Rajasthan in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred on Jaisalmer road in Nal police station when the four friends were returning from a wedding function. The speeding SUV hit motorcycles, leaving Omprakash (29), Rahul (25), Shyamlal (18) and Goverdhan (30) dead on the spot.

The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, police said. The SUV driver is being searched.