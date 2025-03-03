Four people killed in road accident in UP's Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) Four people were killed and seven others were seriously injured when a dumper truck collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw here on Monday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said that the auto-rickshaw was going towards Rae Bareli with passengers from Lalganj. As soon as it reached near Baras village, a dumper truck hit the vehicle and shattered it.

Sinha said that on hearing the loud sound, passersby pulled out the people trapped in the auto-rickshaw. Four people died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as auto-rickshaw driver Rajneesh Sharma and Nigam (20). The identity of two other deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Sinha said that seven others travelling in the auto-rickshaw were injured in this accident. All of them were taken to the community health centre and later they were sent to the District Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway, Sinha added. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG