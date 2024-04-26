Four people killed in road accident UP's rae Bareli

Rae Bareli (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Four people were killed and as many were injured on Friday when their car dashed into a culvert and hit a tree on the roadside, police said. According to police, the incident took place around 3 am near Malin Purva village of Mill Area police station area, when the victims, part of a marriage procession, were returning from Fursatganj in Amethi.

Their car, a Scorpio, crashed into a culvert and then hit a tree on the roadside leaving all the people in the car injured, SHO Sanjay Singh said. The victims were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared four of them -- Pankaj Pal (30), Raghavendra Yadav (50), Deepak Pal (28) and Awadhesh Pal (45) -- brought dead, the SHO said. The four injured persons are undergoing treatment, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR SAB HIG HIG