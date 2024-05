Jaipur, May 16 (PTI) Four people were killed and six others were injured in a collision between two SUVs here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred on Manoharpura-Dausa highway under the Aandhi police station area.

The Sub-Inspector said that in a bid to overtake each other, the two SUVs collided leaving four people dead and six others injured.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and injured are being treated in a hospital, he said. PTI SDA HIG HIG