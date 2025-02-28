Four people returning from Kumbh killed in UP road accident

Mahoba (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) Four devotees returning from Prayagraj after attending the Maha Kumbh were killed when their car collided with a truck on the Kanpur-Sagar highway on Friday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Naresh Nagar (35), Awadhesh Nagar (35), Bhura Gurjar (35) and Pooja Nagar (23), all from Madhya Pradesh.

The accident occurred near Bara Nala in the Srinagar Kotwali area in the early hours of Friday, police said.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the driver may have fallen asleep, causing the car to veer into oncoming traffic and collide with the truck,” Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal said.

While three people were killed at the spot itself, Pooja died at the district hospital.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway. PTI CDN AMJ CDN AMJ MIN MIN