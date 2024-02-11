Four persons arrested for murder of 55-year-old woman in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Feb 11 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for their suspected involvement in the murder of a 55-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Palamu district four days ago, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The arrests were made on Saturday night, during which two country-made firearms, a pistol, cartridges, three mobile phones, a motorcycle, and a car were seized from the suspects.

According to Medininagar SP Reeshma Rameshan, the incident stemmed from an altercation two days prior, involving the victim Namita Devi's younger son Ritwik Paswan and one of the accused, identified as Mehtab Khan.

Mehtab allegedly hatched a plan to harm Ritwik by orchestrating the murder of his mother, Namita Devi. The SP said the incident was not linked to a land dispute.

Advertisment

Namita Devi was fatally shot by assailants riding motorcycles on February 7 while she was at a hotel near Sadique Manzil Chowk under Medininagar Town police station.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed following a statement by the victim's elder son, Vicky Paswan.

The individuals arrested in connection with the case were identified as Bhaskar Pandey alias Monty (32), Ritesh Kumar alias Mama (30), Bablu Kumar (25), and Mehtab (27). PTI COR BS MNB