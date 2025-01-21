Four persons die of suspected diarrhoea in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 (PTI) Four persons have died from suspected diarrhoea in Kanas block of Odisha’s Puri district, officials said on Tuesday.

District officials visited the affected villages in the district's Kanas block, provided medicines and advised locals not to use water from Daya River. The administration has also started providing drinking water through tankers.

Puri's chief district medical officer (CDMO), Rupabhanu Mishra, said a joint inspection was carried out in the affected villages. During discussions, locals mentioned their ongoing drinking water problems and their reliance on water from Daya River.

"Laboratory tests on Daya River water revealed contamination, making it unsafe for consumption. We have advised people not to use it," Mishra explained.

A dedicated health team along with an ambulance has been deployed in the suspected diarrhoea-hit area, Puri collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said.

In a statement, the health department confirmed an outbreak of acute diarrhoeal disease at Jaguleipadar village in Kanas block on January 12, which spread to nearby villages along Daya river. A total of 83 people have been affected, it added.

The district team is actively conducting surveillance to detect cases early and prevent further spread of the disease. Twelve teams, each consisting of three members, are carrying out house-to-house surveys, treating minor ailments, and distributing ORS, Halozen tablets, and contact doses, the statement added.

Prophylactic Doxycycline is being administered. Water and rectal swabs have been sent for laboratory analysis, and 88 tube wells have been chlorinated, with the remaining wells to be treated in the next 48 hours. The Naraj Barrage on the Mahanadi River was opened, followed by super chlorination of Daya River, it said.

On the other hand, BJD leader Umakanta Samantaray criticised the state government alleging that it had failed to provide safe drinking water to people of Kanas.

He demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for family members of the persons who died due to diarrhoea.

Health minister Mukesh Mahaling said a special doctors’ team has been sent to the affected area.

The situation is being closely monitored and appropriate measures are being taken to control the outbreak and provide necessary healthcare to those affected, he added. PTI BBM RG BBM MNB