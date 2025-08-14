Four persons died in two separate snake bite incidents in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 14 (PTI) Four persons, including a woman and her son, were killed in two separate snake bite incidents in Odisha's Keonjhar and Ganjam districts, police said on Thursday.

According to police, a woman and her minor son died after a snake bit them while sleeping at Radhikadeipur village of Keonjhar district on Wednesday night. The deceased were identified as Jemamani Munda and her son Ganesh Munda.

"When they were sleeping in the home, at around 1 am, they felt sick. I took them to Keshadurapal community health centre on a bike, and then they were shifted to Anandpur hospital, where the doctor declared them dead," said Sunil Munda, Jemamani's husband.

A case of unnatural deaths has been registered at Ghasipura police station, and a process is on for post-mortem of the bodies, said a police officer.

Similarly, a woman and her nephew lost their lives while sleeping after being bitten by a venomous snake on Tuesday night at Bilugaon village under Patrapur block of Ganjam district, another police official said.

The victims were identified as Damayanti Sabar and her nephew Limi Karji. The bodies of the two persons were handed over to their family after post-mortem, the police said. PTI BBM BBM RG