Four persons, including two B.Tech students, held for MBA-CET admission process fraud

Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Four persons, including two B.Tech students, have been arrested for alleged involvement in fraudulent activities related to the MBA-CET admission process for 2025-26, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Saturday.

Ambarish Kumar Singh, owner of an online marketing firm, third-year B.Tech students Aditya Raj and Ketan Yadav as well as one Abhishek Shrivastav were held from Delhi on Friday, he said.

They were held in a case filed at Azad Maidan police station on Tuesday on the complaint of Abhishek Joshi, a project coordinator with Eduspark International Private Limited, which conducts around 18-19 admission tests and exams for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) cell, the official said.

"Candidates facing issues while filing application forms here have a helpdesk for queries and directions. The accused operated a website called collegeinside.org that offered guidance to students. The accused came in contact with one Rajbir who gave them a list of students appearing for such exams," he said.

"Rajbir told the accused to convince students to choose specific exam centres such as Bhandara, Gondia, Yavatmal and Jalna so that he could use Ultraviewer software to gain remote access to the computers from which candidates were appearing for the exam. He claimed he could manipulate scores and provide access to the accused," the official informed.

The accused have claimed they managed to execute this fraud in the admission process of a renowned technology university in Tamil Nadu, he said.

"The accused used to demand Rs 15-20 lakh from students. Further probe is underway and more arrests are likely," the Crime Branch official said. PTI ZA BNM