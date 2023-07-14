Four persons, including two Chinese nationals, booked for trying to extort money from Mumbai bizman in Yiwu city

Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Four persons, including two Chinese nationals, have been booked for allegedly confining a Mumbai based businessman in a hotel in that country and trying to extort money, a police official said on Friday.

The incident involving the imitation jewellery businessman from Kalbadevi had taken place in Yiwu city in China in March but a case was registered at LT Marg police station since the conspiracy of the crime was hatched in the metropolis, he said.

"One person has been arrested in the case. As per the 27-year-old complainant, he had gone to China on March 17 along with two associates. Three persons came to him and showed him the photograph of a person working in his Mumbai shop," the official said.

"The three persons told the victim that the man in the photograph had taken Rs 26 lakh from one of the accused. They told the victim he would not be allowed to return to Mumbai till this money was returned," he added.

The jeweller called his employee and asked him to return the money, despite which the victim was confined in a hotel room before he managed to escape and filed a complaint here, the official said.

A probe into the case is underway, the official added. PTI DC BNM BNM