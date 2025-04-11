Four persons killed in lightning strikes in parts of Jharkhand

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Apr 11 (PTI) Four persons were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, an official said on Friday.

The incidents occurred in Padma and Churchu blocks on Thursday afternoon.

Three persons, including two cousins, lost their lives in Padma block. They were identified as Shiv Pujan Sao, Ajay Sao and Suraj Kandu.

They were reportedly grazing cattle in a field and had taken shelter under a hut when the lightning struck, killing them on the spot.

In a separate incident in Churchu village, one Gango Kisku died after being struck by lightning.

He was collecting firewood in a jungle at the time of the incident.

All four bodies were taken to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination on Thursday evening.

Following the incidents, villagers from Padma and Churchu met Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay and demanded compensation for the victims’ families.

The DC told them that a team of officials had been dispatched to assess the loss of lives, crops and property and that compensation would be provided in accordance with government norms once the report was submitted.

In Ichak police station area, a 60-year-old woman identified as Malti Devi sustained serious injuries when she was struck by lightning while working in the field.

She was also admitted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital, where she is currently responding to treatment, the official added. PTI COR BS MNB