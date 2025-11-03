Four persons killed in road accidents in Jharkhand

Ramgarh/Gumla Nov 3 (PTI) At least four persons were killed in three separate road accidents in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh and Gumla districts, police said on Monday.

The first accident took place late Sunday night near Bangada village under Bhadaninagar police station limits in Ramgarh.

"The deceased have been identified as Anand Munda (29) and Pradeep Munda (42), hailing from Murramkala village in Ramgarh, while the injured child has been identified as Mangara Munda," Akhtar Ali, officer-in-charge of Bhadaninagar police station, said.

According to Ali, the accident took place when the motorcycle they were riding entered the wrong lane while overtaking a vehicle on their way to Bhurkunda from Ramgarh.

In another incident, a person died after an iron rod from a tractor pierced his stomach on the Gola-Sikidiri road in the district, police said.

In Gumla, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle under Basia police station limits late Sunday night.

"The deceased has been identified as 56-year-old Jai Singh Ram, a resident of Regre village in Jariyagarh of Khunti district," said Yudhishthir Kumar Prajapati, the officer-in-charge of Basia police station. PTI COR RPS RPS MNB