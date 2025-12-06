Four persons killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 6 (PTI) Four persons were killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand on Saturday, police said.

In Simdega district, two persons were killed this evening when their motorcycle collided head-on with a container truck near Farsabera.

"The impact of the accident was so severe that the motorcycle was dragged along with the trailer for about 20 metres, leading to the death of both riders on the spot," said Rohit Kumar Rajak, Officer-in-Charge of Sadar police station.

Both victims were believed to be from the Kolebira area. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to Sadar Hospital.

In Gumla district, a man was killed in a road accident near the Ghaghra-Gumla border area within the limits of Ghaghra police station.

"Two persons were travelling on a motorcycle towards Ghaghra when a bus coming from the opposite direction collided with the bike. Both were injured and rushed to CHC Ghaghra, from where doctors referred them to Sadar Hospital, but one of them died before reaching the hospital," said Punit Minj, Officer-in-Charge of Ghaghra police station.

In another incident in Latehar district, a 40-year-old truck driver was killed. The deceased has been identified as Umashankar Sahay, a resident of Nawada district in Bihar.

He died when a punctured tyre he was carrying to repair suddenly burst, causing grievous injuries and he succumbed before reaching hospital.

Inspector Randheer Kumar said the body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem examination to Sadar Hospital, Latehar.

The incident occurred near the Bhusar River on the Ranchi-Chatra main road within the Chandwa police station area.