Four persons killed in truck-motorcycle collision in MP

Dindori, Nov 5 (PTI) Four persons, including a couple and a 12-year-old girl, were killed after a speeding truck collided with a motorcycle in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Kohani Deori village on the Jabalpur Road in the Shahpura area.

"A man and two women were killed on the spot, while a seriously injured girl was declared dead at the Community Health Centre in Shahpura," Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sheikh Azad told PTI Videos.

The deceased individuals were identified as Nan Singh Parste (28), his wife Saroj (22), Champa Bai (19), and Priya Parste (12).

The truck has been impounded, while a search is underway for the driver.