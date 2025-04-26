Four persons 'linked' to terrorist organisations held in J'khand's Dhanbad

Ranchi, Apr 26 (PTI) Four persons allegedly linked to several terrorist organisations were arrested by Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) from Dhanbad district on Saturday, an official said. Two pistols, 12 cartridges, several electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops, besides a large number of documents, and books related to banned organisations have been seized, he said.

"A criminal case has been registered at ATS, Ranchi, in this regard and further investigation is underway," according to an ATS statement.

Jharkhand ATS received a tip-off that some individuals associated with HuT (Hizb ut-Tahrir), AQIS (Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent), ISIS, and other banned terrorist organisations are connecting youths in the state to their network, misleading them through social media and other means and promoting religious extremism while carrying out anti-national activities, it stated.

"After verification of the inputs, it came to light that individuals associated with these organisations were engaged in illegal arms trade and conducting anti-national activities. A team of ATS was set up to conduct raids in Dhanbad district," the release said.

The accused were identified as Gulfam Hasan (21), Ayan Javed (21), Md Shahzad Alam (20) and Shabnam Pravin (20). PTI SAN SAN RG