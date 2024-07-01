Four persons of family killed in road accident in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jul 1 (PTI) Four persons, including three women, of a family were killed on the spot while two others were seriously injured in a road accident on the KMP Expressway on Monday afternoon, said police.

Hailing from Sikar in Rajasthan, the family was returning from Garh Ganga after the last rites of a family member when their Ertiga car rammed into a canter, they added.

According to the police, the incident took place near Farukhnagar exit toll on the KMP Expressway at around 2:00 pm on Monday, leaving the car badly damaged.

The deceased were identified as Brijesh Kaushik (52), his wife Sunita (48), his mother Kamla Devi (74) and his brother's wife Kiran Kaushik (46), residents of Neemka Thana Hasampur in the Sikar district of Rajasthan.

The injured were identified as Himanshu (24) and Aakanshu (20), sons of Rakesh Kaushik, deceased Brijesh Kaushik's brother, said police.

"We have registered an FIR against the driver of Canter who managed to flee but he will be arrested soon," said Inspector Surender Singh, SHO of the Farrukhnagar police station. PTI COR MNK MNK