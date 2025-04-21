Four pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh killed, three injured in accident near Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Jaipur, Apr 21 (PTI) Four pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh were killed after their SUV collided with a truck on the Neemuch-Ajmer National Highway near Rajasthan's Chittorgarh, police said on Monday.

Three others were injured in the accident that occurred late on Sunday.

The accident occurred near the Jaliya checkpost in Nimbahera. The SUV ferrying the devotees allegedly hit a divider on the road, veered onto the wrong side and crashed into a truck, the police said.

"The accident was caused by the high-speed vehicle losing control and hitting the divider. A police team cleared the road to restore traffic," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nimbahera) Badrilal Rao said.

"All passengers of the SUV were residents of Ingoria village in Badnagar, Ujjain district, and were on their way to the Sanwaliya Seth temple in Chittorgarh," he added.

Those who died in the accident were identified as Sanjay alias Sanju (42), Gaurav (32), Anil (18) and driver Raja Chaudhary alias Rajesh. All four were related, the officer said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Nimbahera.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI AG SZM SZM