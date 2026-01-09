Four pilgrims killed as car hits stationary truck in Karnataka

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Jan 9 (PTI) Four pilgrims were killed and seven others injured after a car crashed into a stationary truck on the outskirts of Tumakuru on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Bellavi early in the morning.

The car was carrying 11 passengers at the time of the crash.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Venkatesh (30), Maruthappa (44), and Sakshi (7), all residents of Kukanur in Koppal district. The identity of the fourth victim is yet to be confirmed.

Police said the victims were returning after a pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.