Ranipet (Tamil Nadu), Jan 9 (PTI) At least four pilgrims were killed when the bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident with a vegetable-laden truck here on Thursday, police sources said.

The victims, reportedly hailing from Karnataka were returning home in a KSRTC bus after visiting a temple near Chennai, the sources said.

About 30 persons were injured in the accident. PTI SA SA KH