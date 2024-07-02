Four pilgrims rescued in Himachal's Kangra

Shimla/Dharamshala, Jul 2 (PTI) Four devotees from Uttar Pradesh who were stuck at Baner Khad following increase in water level due to rain in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district were rescued on Tuesday morning, police said.

A dozen tourists had gone to take bath in Baner Khad around 6:15 am on Tuesday, said locals, adding the water level suddenly increased and four of the tourists got stuck.

"We received information on Tuesday morning that four devotees who came to visit Brijeshwari temple were stuck at Baner Khad following which a team of police, fire brigade and home guard reached the spot and rescued the pilgrims," said Kangra Additional Superintendent of Police Hitesh Lakhanpal.

"We would appeal to the people (residents and tourists) to avoid going near water bodies during the ongoing monsoon season as drains get flooded due to rain in no time and going near rivers, drains could be dangerous," said Lakhanpal, adding the police has also been directed to increase patrolling in this area.

The police also urged the temple authorities to advise the devotees that going near water bodies is not safe and could be fatal.

Meanwhile, rains lashed several parts of the state in the past 24 hours.

Kangra received 75.6 mm of rain followed by Malraon 65 mm, Raipur Maidan 51.4 mm, Olinda 50 mm, Brahmani 45.6 mm, Naina Devi 44.6 mm, Berthin 41.6 mm, Nangal Dam 38.2 mm and Dharamshala 30.5 mm.

As many as 36 roads, including 35 in Mandi and one in Kangra district, are closed for vehicular traffic and 169 transformers are disrupted in the state as per the data of the state emergency operation centre.

The local Met office has issued yellow warning of heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places for the next four days till July 6 and heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in the state from June 30 to July 2, the Meteorological Centre here said. PTI COR BPL AS AS