Four pistols, along with magazines recovered near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

Chandigarh, Jan 22 (PTI) A packet containing four pistols and magazines was recovered from an area near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district on Wednesday, a Border Security Force (BSF) official said.

Advertisment

The BSF personnel conducted a search operation based on a tip-off about the presence of a suspected packet, the official said.

The BSF along with a team of Punjab Police conducted a search operation leading to the recovery of a packet.

"The packet was wrapped in yellow colour adhesive tape. Upon opening the packet 4 pistols and 7 magazines were recovered. The recovery was made in an area adjacent to Rajatal village of Amritsar district," he said. PTI CHS OZ OZ