Four pistols, seven magazines seized in Tripura

Agartala, Aug 27 (PTI) Four pistols and seven magazines have been seized in West Tripura district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at a house in Madhyapara area under the jurisdiction of Amtali police station on Tuesday night and made the seizure, Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak said.

The house belongs to Dipankar Sen, a known offender against whom several cases, mostly under the Arms Act, have been registered.

Sen, who was arrested earlier in connection with arms-related offences, is currently in jail.

The seized firearms were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

Police said that further investigation will be conducted to ascertain whether the seized firearms were intended for local criminal networks or were part of a larger smuggling racket.

Over the last few years, security forces have intensified operations against the smuggling of illegal firearms and other contraband items through the India-Bangladesh border, they said.