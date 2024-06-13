Four planning to rob bank, jewellery shop held in Latur; pistols seized

Latut, Jun 13 (PTI) Four persons allegedly planning to rob a bank and a jewellery shop in Latur in Maharashtra were arrested with weapons, including two pistols, a police official said on Thursday.

The gang was held at 9pm on Wednesday on a tip off near Yedeshwari temple on Nilanga-Hadga road after a vehicle was intercepted, the Crime Branch official said.

"They were planning to rob a bank and jewellery shop. We seized two pistols, 17 bullets and a knife as well as chilli powder. The confiscated items, including a vehicle, are cumulatively valued at Rs 13.64 lakh," he said.

"Two of the arrested persons are allegedly involved in the killing of one Deepak Dhamale on May 29. in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune. Two others who have been held are named in another murder case," the official said. PTI COR BNM