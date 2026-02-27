Four police officials suspended over alleged custodial torture in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 (PTI) Four officials of the Fort Police Station here have been suspended in connection with an alleged custodial torture incident, police said on Friday.

The suspended personnel are Grade Sub-Inspector Sreekumar and Civil Police Officers Siju, Sunil and Gireesh.

Last week, Fort Police registered a case after a motorcycle was allegedly found stolen near a hotel here.

During the investigation, police identified two Kottayam natives, Jinu and Unni, as suspects.

Jinu was later taken into custody from Kochi, which led to the apprehension of Unni and a minor boy, officials said.

After initial interrogation, the minor was released.

However, family members of Jinu and Unni alleged that they were brutally assaulted while in custody.

After being remanded in judicial custody, Jinu’s condition reportedly worsened.

He was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital and later referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, officials said.

Police officials said Jinu suffered serious kidney dysfunction and remains in critical condition.

Unni was also admitted to the hospital with injuries, officials added.

Following allegations of custodial torture, Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner K Karthick ordered an inquiry by an Assistant Commissioner to ascertain whether custodial assault had taken place.

Police said the inquiry found that custodial assault had occurred and that arrest procedures were not properly followed.

Based on the report, the City Police Commissioner ordered the suspension of the four officers and initiated a departmental probe against them, police said. PTI TBA TBA ROH