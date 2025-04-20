Four police personnel attacked while making arrest in Haryana's Nuh district

Faridabad (Haryana), Apr 19 (PTI) Four personnel of Faridabad police were seriously injured after they were attacked by an accused's family members and the locals of the village where they had gone to arrest him, officials said on Saturday.

The injured are being treated in hospitals in Gurugram and Faridabad, and an FIR has been registered against 20 men and a woman under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they added.

The incident occurred on Friday when the police team reached Jamalgarh village in Nuh district to arrest an accused, Salim alias Salli, in a vehicle theft case.

According to the complaint by ASI Samsuddin, the team, after arresting the accused, left in a private car. However, a white pickup jeep soon started following their vehicle. When the team reached Aadarav Chowk, Jamalgarh, at around 2:00 pm, about 20 men and a woman standing on the side of the road started throwing stones at their vehicle. The driver, constable Vikrant, then turned the vehicle towards Punhana town, but the vehicle overturned on the road.

When the team, along with the accused, came out of the car and were standing by the roadside, the jeep tried to over-run them.

Sub-inspector Sunder, head constable Yunis Khan and constables Vikrant and Nitin were injured in the attack. The family members and the villagers then tried to free the accused from custody, but in the meantime, a constable reached there in a police vehicle, and they all fled away from the spot, ASI Samsuddin said in his complaint.

Punhana SHO Inspector Jasvir Singh said the police are conducting raids to nab the accused. PTI COR AMJ AMJ AMJ