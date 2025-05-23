Four police personnel held for corruption in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara (PB), May 23 (PTI) Four police officials were arrested on Friday for allegedly accepting money from the family of a drug smuggler to let him off the hook, a senior officer said.

Almost the entire team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff Phagwara comprising in-charge Sub-Inspector (SI), two Assistant Sub-Inspectors(ASIs) and a head constable were arrested for corruption.

The arrest was made by a police team headed by Naveen Singla, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Jalandhar Range.

Singla identified those arrested as CIA staff in-charge Sub-Inspector Bisman Sahi, SIs Jaswinder Singh and Nirmal Kumar and Head Constable Jagroop Singh.

They were arrested under Sections 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

Asserting there was zero tolerance towards corruption, the DIG said the four accused had let off a drug smuggler Hani and had got Rs 2.5 lakh from his family for it.

No black sheep in the department will be spared and if the role of any senior police official was found, then strict action will be taken against him also, the DIG asserted.

Thorough investigations were on to identify any other accomplice in the case, he said.

All the four accused will be produced in a judicial magistrate court of Phagwara and their police remand will be sought for further investigations, he added.