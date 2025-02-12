Four policemen booked for providing CDR to woman accused of cheating jeweller

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) Four unidentified policemen have been booked for allegedly providing Call Detail Records of four people to a woman who had allegedly duped a jeweler claiming she was the sister of former Congress MP D K Suresh.

According to police, the accused had given illegal access to the CDRs of four people to Aishwarya Gowda, who has been booked by the Chandra Layout Police in the city.

During investigation, police found the CDRs of four people in her phone. The CDRs can be obtained only after getting due permission, but these four policemen got it illegally and supplied it to Gowda.

The woman had allegedly used these data to extort money from four people.

"We have sent a request to the service providers (telecom companies) to find out who accessed the CDRs. We have not received any reply yet," Deputy Commissioner of Police S Girish told PTI. PTI GMS GMS SA