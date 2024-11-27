Four policemen get 7 years imprisonment in custodial death case

Bengaluru, Nov 27 (PTI) Four police personnel were sentenced to seven years imprisonment and were slapped a fine of Rs 55,000 each, in connection with a case of custodial death.

A man called Mahendra Rathod was brought to Jeevan Beema Nagar police station in Bengaluru, on March 19, 2016 in connection with a theft case, and he died in the police station, it was alleged.

The Criminal Investigation Department probe was ordered into the death and the investigation found that four police personnel present in the station beaten the victim and due to which he died. The CID later filed a charge sheet against them in the court on July 18, 2019.

Additional District and Sessions Court that heard the case convicted four police personnel on Tuesday, a release from the CID said.

Head constable Ejaz Khan, constables Keshava Murthy, Mohan Ram and Siddappa Bommanahalli were sentenced to seven years imprisonment and Rs 30,000 fine under section 304 of the IPC and five years imprisonment and Rs 25,000 fine under section 330 of the IPC. Both the jail terms will go concurrently, the release added. PTI GMS GMS ADB