Four policemen injured after bus collides with police vehicle amid dense fog in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Jan 10 (PTI) Four police personnel, including a station house officer, were injured after a bus collided with a police vehicle amid dense fog in the Pokaran subdivision of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near the Chacha village when a police team from Mohangarh was travelling to Pokaran for duty during a shutdown called in protest against alleged cow slaughter, officials said.

According to the Pokaran police, visibility was poor due to heavy fog when the bus rammed into the police vehicle coming from Mohangarh towards Pokaran early in the morning.

Mohangarh SHO Baburam and three constables sustained injuries in the incident. The injured personnel were initially taken to the Pokaran hospital for treatment. Doctors later referred all four injured policemen to Jodhpur for advanced medical care, the police said. PTI COR AG MNK MNK MNK