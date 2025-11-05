Four policemen injured in clash with villagers in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand) Nov 5 (PTI) Four policemen were injured in a clash between villagers and security forces over detonator installation at a crusher plant site in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said.

At least 14 people, including three women, were detained in this connection.

The incident occurred near Rewaratu village under Lesliganj police station area when security forces arrived, following a court order, to assist the leaseholder in blasting a hill using detonators. An altercation began between the villagers and the security personnel, which escalated into a clash.

Lesliganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manoj Kumar Jha said, “Under a court order, the police force had gone there to assist in breaking the hill using detonators. The villagers protested and started throwing stones injuring four policemen.” They are currently under treatment at a hospital, where doctors have declared them out of danger, Jha said.

He said the police at the scene had used mild force and detained at least 14 people, including three women.

The SDPO said that the situation was currently under control but that the work had been halted. Higher authorities have been informed, and a request has been made for them to issue directions.

One of the officials said that prior to leasing the hill, the leaseholder concerned had set up a crusher plant, and to supply stones to the plant, he had obtained a license for excavating the hill.

The villagers claimed that extracting stones from the hill will have an adverse impact on the environment and their health.