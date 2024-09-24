Four policemen injured in scuffle during protest over 'sexual assault' of girl student in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 24 (PTI) Four policemen were injured as parents of students and members of students organisations, protesting against the alleged sexual assault of a girl student, entered into a scuffle with police at a private school in Kamareddy of Telangana on Tuesday, police said.

The mother a six-year-old girl lodged a complaint with police on Monday accusing a physical education teacher at the school of sexually assaulting her daughter studying at the school, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act was registered and the accused was taken into custody, a senior police official told PTI.

On Tuesday, a large number of parents of students and members of some students’ organisations gathered at the school and held a protest demanding action against the school management over the sexual assault case and for fulfillment of their other long- pending demands.

The protesters demanded that the school principal and the vice-principal should also be named accused in the case, though the police told them that they were investigating the case and would verify the "complicity" of the school management on alleged failure to disclose information about the incident.

The protesters also pointed out that their long pending grievances to the school management pertaining to fees and uniforms were not addressed despite several representations for which the Additional Collector assured that they will be enquired into.

Despite the assurances by the police to the protesters, some of them tried to enter inside the school premises allegedly to vandalise the school property but were prevented from doing so, following which a scuffle broke out in which four police personnel were injured.

Police used force and dispersed the protesters.

Cases were being registered and police were verifying the video footage to identify those responsible for injuring the policemen. PTI VVK SJR VVK KH