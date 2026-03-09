Four policemen suspended for assaulting devotee at Rajrappa temple in J’khand’s Ramgarh

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Mar 9 (PTI) Four policemen were suspended after a video allegedly showing them beating a devotee at Rajrappa Temple in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district went viral on social media, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place near the temple’s exit gate on Sunday.

In the purported video, four to five policemen can be seen allegedly thrashing a devotee.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

Meanwhile, SP Ajay Kumar took cognisance of the matter and suspended four cops.

"Four JAP constables deployed on duty at Rajrappa temple have been suspended after they were found guilty in an investigation led by DSP-cum Sub-divisional Police Officer Chandan Kumar Vats," the SP said.

During the inquiry, Vats found the constables guilty and submitted his report to the district police headquarters.

"On the basis of the inquiry report, we have issued suspension orders to constables Shyamlal Mahto, Radhe Shyam Kumar, Bahadur Oraon, and Johnson Surin with immediate effect," Kumar added.

Ajay Panda, a senior priest at the temple, said Sunday’s crowd had been large since early morning due to weekend rush. A devotee from Jamshedpur reportedly tried to enter the temple through the exit gate without standing in the queue and was stopped by police, leading to a clash with the constables. PTI COR RPS RPS MNB