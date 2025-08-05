Four policemen suspended over custodial death of jeweller in Rajasthan's Udaipur

Udaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Four policemen were suspended in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan over the custodial death of a jeweller, officials said.

The custodial death on Monday evening led to public outrage and protests on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Suresh Panchal, had been taken into custody in connection with a theft case. He was a resident of Bicchiwada in Dungarpur. He died under suspicious circumstances late Monday evening in police custody.

His death led to tension in the area. Large crowds gathered outside the Rishabhdev police station, demanding strict action against the policemen.

Police said that Panchal fell sick in the police station and was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

On the other hand, family members and local residents alleged custodial torture.

SP Yogesh Goyal has suspended four policemen who had taken Panchal from Bicchiwada to the police station. PTI SDA MNK MNK