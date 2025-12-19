Four pose as CBI officers to loot Rs 5 lakh cash, jewellery from UP businessman

Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) Four masked men posing as CBI officials allegedly barged into a businessman's house and looted around Rs 5 lakh cash and jewellery on Friday, police here said.

According to the police, two men at around 9.15 am arrived at the house of Shankar Bhagwan Agarwal, a resident of the Anupshahr area. The accused claimed that they are CBI officers and have come to serve a notice. Later, two more men joined them.

All of them had their faces covered, and they overpowered the family. No one was injured, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said that CCTV footage shows four men on two motorcycles. Surveillance teams are working on the case, and some leads have been obtained.

The accused will be arrested and the stolen goods recovered soon, the SSP asserted. PTI COR NAV APL APL