Four PREPAK (PRO) militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 28 (PTI) Security forces have arrested four militants belonging to the banned PREPAK (PRO) outfit in various districts of Manipur for their alleged involvement in extortion activities, a police statement said on Saturday.

The militants were arrested in the last 48 hours.

An insurgent, identified as Kshetrimayum Laiba Meitei (42), was arrested from his residence at Lamdeng Khunou in Imphal West district on Thursday.

Another cadre of the outfit was apprehended from Khuman Lampak area the same day.

Security forces on Friday arrested another cadre of the outfit from Uyal Makha Leikai area in Thoubal district. He was identified as Thokchom Rabichandra Singh (36).

Another cadre of the outfit, identified as Khuraijam Rojitkumar Singh (37), was arrested from his residence at Thongju Part-II Makha Leikai in Imphal East district, the police statement said.

Meanwhile, security forces, during an operation at Thinghijang village in Churachandpur district, seized an AK-47 rifle with a magazine, three single-barrel rifles, one bolt-action rifle and one bolt-action sniper rifle with a scope on Thursday.

In a separate operation at Sangaithel Makha Leikai area in Imphal West district on Friday, security forces seized a modified .303 rifle without a magazine, two country-made bolt-action single-barrel guns, four pistols along with a magazine each, two grenades without detonators, one HE bomb and fifteen .303 cartridges, it added. PTI COR ACD