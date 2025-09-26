Four prisoners attack cop on court premises in Thane district

Thane, Sep 25 (PTI) Four prisoners assaulted a policeman on the premises of a court in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Thursday, leaving him injured, an official said.

The incident took place in Kalyan when eight persons were being escorted to the Aadharwadi jail after they were produced in a court.

According to the official, a scuffle broke out over seating space. Suddenly, four prison inmates turned violent and attacked policeman Kishore Petare.

A case has been registered against the four, identified as Akash Valmiki, Ganesh alias Shalu Marothia, Yoginder alias Bholu Dharamveer Marothia, and Vivek Shankar Yadav, he said. PTI COR NR