Four pvt hospitals sealed after woman dies of 'botched surgery' in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 31 (PTI) Four private hospitals were sealed in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday in the wake of the death of a woman due to a "botched surgery" by an alleged quack at one of these health facilities, an official said.

The action was taken against these private facilities as they have not been complying with norms, he said.

"Following the death of a woman, a thorough investigation of private hospitals was carried out by an administrative team in Palamu. We had received reports of wrong treatment by quack doctors in several private hospitals. As many as eight facilities were investigated, of which four were sealed as they were not complying with the hospital norms," Palamu Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Anil Kumar Shrivastav said.

The woman patient, identified as Poonam Devi (29), had undergone surgery allegedly by a quack at a private hospital on Saturday, and was taken to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital as her condition deteriorated.

"She was declared dead at the MMCH. The patient had undergone a tubectomy by a quack at the private hospital and was referred to the government facility," the CS said.