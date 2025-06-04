Four rescued after building collapses in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Rescuers pulled out three people from the rubble of a multi-storey commercial building that collapsed in the Rohini area of northwest Delhi on Wednesday evening, police sources said.

Another person who was injured in the incident, which occurred at D-12 in Sector 7 in Rohini at 4 pm, was rushed to hospital by locals, police said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the department received a call at 4.04 pm that a ground plus two-storey commercial building has collapsed and there is a probability that some people are trapped under the debris.

The rescue operation is underway with teams of multiple agencies working together.

"Three people have been rescued so far. Teams are gathering information about them," a police source said.

Police said in a statement that the area has been cordoned off and multiple teams of various rescue agencies are at the spot.

"A team from the local police station immediately reached the spot. Preliminary inquiry revealed that one injured person was shifted to a hospital by locals before police arrived. However, no official call or complaint has been received in this regard," the statement said.

Officials from Municipal Corporation of Delhi, BSES and fire department also reached the site promptly. Debris removal is currently underway, it said.

"Further legal proceedings will be initiated as per the findings," the statement said.

Multiple teams of various rescue agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, are at the spot, it said.

"We have cordoned off the area. The power department has turned off the electricity supply in the area," a senior police officer said.

An eyewitness, who did not wish to be named, said when the building collapsed, many felt the ground beneath shake.

"Around 4 pm, we suddenly heard a loud crashing sound that shook the area. When we rushed out to find that the building had collapsed. Later, we came to know that a few people were trapped under the debris.

"The rescue teams arrived shortly afterwards and the rescue operation is underway," the eyewitness said.

"The building changed hands around six to eight months ago. After the sale, the new owner started some construction work on the premises," he said.

There was a departmental store on the ground floor, so it was usually a busy place, he said.