Four rescued from flash floods in J-K’s Kathua

Kathua/Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) Three construction workers and the driver of a load carrier were rescued after they were trapped in a swollen river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said.

The four people had gone for work on the construction of a bridge over Ujh river near Kathua town but were caught due to the sudden rise of water owing to heavy overnight rains, the officials said.

A joint team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police rushed to the scene and successfully rescued the trapped persons after several hours of hectic efforts, they said. PTI COR/TAS AS AS